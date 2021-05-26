Amazon’s Washington critics will feast on MGM deal

Article content

WASHINGTON — Amazon’s move to buy the MGM movie and TV studio will provide fuel for the Seattle company’s critics in the nation’s capitol who complain it is already too big and powerful, but experts said the deal poses few classic antitrust concerns.

A little more than an hour after the deal was announced, Republican Senator Josh Hawley blasted Amazon.com as a “monopoly platform” on Twitter, adding, “This sale should not go through,” and that the company shouldn’t be allowed to buy anything.

The announcement also comes just one day after Washington, DC’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com, alleging the online retailer broke antitrust law with unfair pricing strategies.

The $8.45 billion merger would combine the world’s biggest online retailer with a film and TV studio that has a storied past but has struggled to keep up with rivals including Disney.

MGM, which owns the James Bond franchise and made “The Handmaid’s Tale,” also made classic films like the “Rocky” series and “Princess Bride.” But look at the top ten grossing films of 2018 and 2019 and MGM is absent, according to boxofficemojo. As is Amazon.

Amazon’s Prime Video, which is bundled with subscriptions to Amazon’s service that promises quick deliveries of purchases, also faces well-financed rivals including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co’s Disney+, HBO Max and Apple Inc’s Apple TV+. The companies are increasing investments in international markets, aiming to capture the pandemic-led expansion of binge-watching shows online.