Altcoins soar while Bitcoin and Ethereum price stall near key levels By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Altcoins soar while Bitcoin and Ethereum price stall near key levels

On May 26 the the bullish momentum that had propelled and altcoins into a relief rally was somewhat subdued as traders remain unsure of what may happen next.

After an early morning attempt by Bitcoin bulls to drive (BTC) price above $40,000 was met with stiff resistance, the digital asset lost momentum and slumped back to the $38,000 support level.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. MATIC price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360