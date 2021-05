Article content

Alaska’s Great Sitkin volcano is erupting, sparking a red warning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said https://bit.ly/3yGFjP6 early on Thursday.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) issued a red aviation alert level warning for Great Sitkin, meaning “significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere likely.”

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)