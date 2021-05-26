Air passenger numbers will be 52% lower in 2021 than pre-pandemic level

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is pictured before and an interview with Reuters on the consequences of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balib
LONDON (Reuters) – Global airline industry body IATA is forecasting that total air passenger numbers in 2021 will be 52% lower than they were in 2019, slightly reducing its forecast from January, as pandemic restrictions continue to hinder travel.
In 2022, passenger numbers will recover to 88% of pre-pandemic levels IATA chief economist Brian Pearce forecast on Wednesday.
