8 Olivia Rodrigo Sour Facts From Her Twitter Q&A

“I think lil Olivia would be so happy to know all her heartbreak would turn into something rlly beautiful.”
Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few months, chances are you know a thing or two about Olivia Rodrigo. The 18-year-old actor, singer, and songwriter has been taking the charts by storm this week with her debut album Sour.
It’s a certified bop, y’all. We have no choice but to stan.
Today, Olivia took to Twitter to answer some 🔥burning🔥 questions from her fans. Here’s everything we learned:
Olivia shared which Sour track she’s most excited to perform live:
She told us which song on the album was the hardest to write:
She revealed her favorite Sour lyric:
She gave us a peek into the inspiration behind her iconic “good 4 u” music video:
And mentioned the most fun part of filming it, too:
She shared the advice she’d give to her younger self:
She weighed in on this Very Important™️ Twilight debate:
And finally, incase you’re looking for an Olivia-approved snack to munch on while singing along to “brutal” all day, she shared her absolute favorite cookies:
Thanks for sharing, Olivia! Now if you’ll excuse me, I gotta go back to listening to Sour on repeat and reliving my teen angst. Tell us your favorite song in the comments below!
