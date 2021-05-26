3 Surging Software Stocks to Snatch Up By StockNews



3 Surging Software Stocks to Snatch Up



The demand for software solutions across several industries has been increasing rapidly thanks to the ongoing digital transformation and growing market for new age services. For these reasons, we think it wise to bet on UiPath (PATH), Fortinet (NASDAQ:), and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:). Simply, these software companies are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Read on.Software solutions have been playing an important role in rapid, global, digitalization, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though investors’ rotation away from expensive tech stocks amid the economic recovery this year is affecting software stocks, there is considerable interest by investors in financially strong software companies.

Investors’ interest in the software stocks is evident in the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) and Invesco Dynamic Software ETF’s (PSJ) 14.3% and 14.1% returns, respectively, over the past six months.

As companies continue developing new products and services that leverage advanced technologies, the demand for software solutions should grow further in the coming months. In fact, according to Gartner (NYSE:), global enterprise software spending is expected to rise 10.8% and 10.6% in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Consequently, we think it wise to bet on shares of UiPath Inc. (PATH), Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), and NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) now. These companies are expected to see impressive growth in the coming quarters based on their continued innovations and rising demand for their solutions.

