3 Networking Stocks to Buy Right Now By StockNews

Most organizations are investing heavily in cloud-based business solutions to facilitate remote working even after the COVID-19 pandemic is defeated. This is driving the demand for advanced networking solutions. As a result, we expect the shares of prominent networking companies Cisco (CSCO), Motorola (MSI), and Zebra (ZBRA) to gain significantly in the coming months. Read on.The remote lifestyle, particularly workforce structures, and dependence on cloud computing have heightened the demand for networking solutions over the past year. Because the pandemic-driven trends are expected to continue even in the post-pandemic world, the demand for networking is not expected to decline anytime soon. Though the economic recovery and concerns about inflation have been driving a rotation by investors away from tech stocks, we think the solid growth prospects of networking companies should help their stocks rebound in the near term.

The growing need for cybersecurity, cloud-computing, automation and analytic solutions, as many businesses continue to adopt hybrid-working models, should be to the benefit of networking service providers. In fact, the global Network-as-a-Service market is expected to grow at a 33.1% CAGR over the next five years to reach $45.03 billion by 2026.

Given this backdrop, we think it is wise to bet on top networking stocks Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:), and Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA).

