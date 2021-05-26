2 American Cannabis Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

2 American Cannabis Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love

With its apparent health benefits and an increasing push for the legalization of marijuana, the cannabis industry is attracting significant investor attention. Because the stigma of association with the plant is being shed at breathtaking speed, it appears that the industry is en route to the mainstream. This backdrop makes Wall Street analysts extremely bullish on Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:) and Green Thumb (GTBIF). So come on, let’s evaluate these names.The cannabis industry’s changing legal landscape in the United States, which is highlighting the medicinal benefits of cannabidiol products, has been creating a favorable backdrop for cannabis companies. The legalization of recreational marijuana is slowly eking out victories on a state-by-state basis.

As of April 2021, 35 states and the District of Columbia had legalized marijuana for medical use. Sixteen of these states also allow adults to legally use marijuana for recreational purposes. In fact, there is now a growing acceptance of the plant as a legitimate option for patients suffering from chronic pain or seizures. The cannabis market is estimated to grow at a 28% CAGR over the next five years to hit $90.4 billion.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last month that he hopes to see an end to the drug’s prohibition by next year’s 4/20. This has given Wall Street analysts more confidence about the performance of financially sound American cannabis stocks Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF) and Green Thumb Industries Inc . (OTC:).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR