ZYUS Life Sciences Receives Notice of Allowance for Canadian Patent Application Covering Pain Management

Article content Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) Issues Notice of Allowance for Canadian Patent Application supporting lead drug product candidate SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. (“ZYUS”), a Canadian-based life sciences company leading scientific research and development in phyto-therapeutics, announced today that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) for Canadian Patent Application No. 3,102,473, entitled FORMULATION FOR PAIN MANAGEMENT. The patent covers novel fixed-dose cannabinoid formulations for pain management, including pain due to arthritis, neuropathic pain, injury, accident, surgery, cancer and tissue damage. National and International Patent Application for Pain Management ZYUS’ patent application entered the national phase in Canada on December 3, 2020, in conjunction with International Patent Application No. PCT/CA2020/050588. National phase examination in Canada was expedited under the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) program, based on a favourable search report in the international phase. Since the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) procedure has been utilized, ZYUS can also advance PCT/CA2020/050588 to national entry in other jurisdictions before November 2, 2021 and pursue expedited examination of such applications in jurisdictions offering PPH status, based on allowed claims in Canada.

Article content “This Notice of Allowance supports ZYUS’ unwavering commitment to evidence-based research,” said ZYUS CEO Brent Zettl. “Using scientific research and a data-driven approach, we are working to demonstrate Trichomylin’s potential through clinical applications to address patient needs and improve quality of life.” Trichomylin® Softgel Clinical Trial Underway ZYUS recently launched the first phase of a first-in-human (FIH) clinical trial through its wholly owned subsidiary, ZYUS Life Sciences Australia Pty. Ltd., evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of its Trichomylin® softgels, the formulation for which falls within the scope of the allowed FORMULATION FOR PAIN MANAGEMENT patent. This trial will be split into two phases: Phase 1a will evaluate drug safety and tolerability in healthy participants and Phase 1b will evaluate the efficacy of Trichomylin® softgels for pain management in a limited number of patients with osteoarthritis. The HOPE (Human Osteoarthritis Pain Evaluation) clinical trial began in Australia in April 2021. About ZYUS Life Sciences Inc.: ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates. Through clinical research and IP development, we intend to deliver high-quality oils, softgels, topical creams and other cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates to patients worldwide. ZYUS’ vision is to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and expand the potential of protein-based formulations in pursuit of a transformational impact on patients’ lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. Visit www.zyus.com. Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ZYUS to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations with respect to our business plans, product lines, intellectual property strategy (including pursuance of expedited and successful examination of corresponding applications in other jurisdictions offering PPH status) research activities, the potential of Trichomylin to address patient needs and improve quality of life, and the prospects for regulatory approval, commercializing or selling any patent, product or drug candidates. Research and clinical trial programs are of an experimental nature and no particular results can be guaranteed due to a number of factors and risks, including uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, ZYUS’ reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, risks associated with maintaining its intellectual property portfolio and risks associated with the development, safety, efficacy and clinical progress of product candidates.

Article content Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “expected,” “expectation,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “continues,” “potential,” “targeted,” “plans,” “possible” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “may,” “could,” “would” or “should” occur or be achieved, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, including risks related to: potential impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review; the Company’s ability to secure regulatory approval for any patents applied for in other jurisdictions and the availability of the PPH program; and the success of future product advancements, including the success of future clinical trials and patent applications. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. ZYUS does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information respecting the proposed research or results therefrom or current or future patent applications, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005186/en/ Contacts ZYUS Media Inquiries

