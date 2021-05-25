Yuan jumps to 3-yr high, investors wary of PBOC pressure

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan jumped to a near

three-year high against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, although

investors are now gauging the central bank’s tolerance for a

firmer currency before chasing new highs.

The onshore yuan opened at 6.4110 per dollar and

jumped to a high of 6.4030, the strongest level since June 2018

and a tad below the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar

level.

By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4117, 83 pips firmer

than the previous late session close.

“The RMB still sees the firmest appreciation pressure, and

this translates to the 6.4000 being still in the spotlight,”

strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note.

Several traders said the yuan’s strength reflected the

greenback’s overnight weakness following softer-than-expected

U.S. data and affirmations from Federal Reserve officials that

policy would stay on hold.

But the onshore spot yuan was stuck at around 6.41 per

dollar level after leaps in initial trade as investors worried a

too rapid rise in the currency could prompt state-run banks to

step in to rein in strength.

Rapid yuan moves in either direction are not ideal for the

central bank, said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Many analysts and economists said a too strong yuan could

hurt the country’s exporters despite external trade remaining

resilient in the first quarter of this year.

“In our view, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is aware of

the RMB appreciation risk given slowing China (economic) growth

momentum in Q1 and still uneven recovery,” said Ken Cheung,

chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

“The CNY fixings in coming days will be monitored for any

PBOC FX policy guidance.”

Markets believed that the official midpoint fixing is one of

the key signals showing authorities’ attitude toward the yuan’s

levels. Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the PBOC set the

midpoint rate at 6.4283 per dollar, 125 pips or 0.19%

firmer than the previous fix of 6.4408. It was 23 pips weaker

than Reuters’ estimate of 6.426.

The PBOC over the weekend urgently reiterated no change to

the currency policy after comments from central bank researchers

that had unnerved the market.

One researcher felt China should free up the exchange rate

over time to support wider global adoption of the currency,

while another said the exchange rate target could be dropped to

allow further strengthening to offset rising commodity prices.

The offshore yuan also followed its onshore

counterpart’s appreciation in morning trade to test the key 6.4

per dollar level. It jumped to a high of 6.4010 before trading

at 6.406 per dollar as of midday.

The global dollar index fell to 89.759 at midday from

the previous close of 89.855.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4283 6.4408 0.19%

Spot yuan 6.4117 6.42 0.13%

Divergence from -0.26%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.82%

Spot change since 2005 29.08%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.53 97.33 0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 89.759 89.855 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.406 0.09%

*

Offshore 6.566 -2.10%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

