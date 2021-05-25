Yuan jumps to 3-yr high, investors wary of PBOC pressure

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan jumped to a near

three-year high against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, although

investors are now gauging the central bank’s tolerance for a

firmer currency before chasing new highs.

The onshore yuan opened at 6.4110 per dollar and

jumped to a high of 6.4030, the strongest level since June 2018

and a tad below the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar

level.

By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4117, 83 pips firmer

than the previous late session close.

“The RMB still sees the firmest appreciation pressure, and

this translates to the 6.4000 being still in the spotlight,”

strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note.

Several traders said the yuan’s strength reflected the

greenback’s overnight weakness following softer-than-expected

U.S. data and affirmations from Federal Reserve officials that

policy would stay on hold.

But the onshore spot yuan was stuck at around 6.41 per

dollar level after leaps in initial trade as investors worried a

too rapid rise in the currency could prompt state-run banks to

step in to rein in strength.

Rapid yuan moves in either direction are not ideal for the

central bank, said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Many analysts and economists said a too strong yuan could