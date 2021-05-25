XRP Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Investing.com – was trading at $0.92883 by 07:43 (11:43 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.14% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $42.25040B, or 2.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.90266 to $1.05270 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 45.82%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.70301B or 4.33% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.6507 to $1.6429 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 71.77% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,216.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.02% on the day.

was trading at $2,448.35 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.29%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $693.63977B or 44.03% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $282.14743B or 17.91% of the total cryptocurrency market value.