White House expects Republican counteroffer on infrastructure this week By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House expects to get Republicans’ counteroffer on a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal later this week, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Senate Republicans are due to meet on Tuesday to determine their next steps on bipartisan infrastructure talks, and could deliver their proposal on Thursday, Senator Shelley Capito of West Virginia said.

Republicans have said that they won’t back President Joe Biden’s plan to pay for infrastructure by altering the 2017 tax bill to increase taxes on the wealthy and companies, and are expected to offer a pared-down proposal.

“We are waiting to hear back from Republicans on how they would propose to pay for it” if they won’t raise taxes, Psaki told reporters.