Which Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy? By StockNews



ChargePoint vs. Beam Global: Which Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy?



ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) and Beam Global (BEEM) are participants in the EV infrastructure sector. The two companies are part of a rapidly growing market which is bound to attract competition in the upcoming decade. Should you place your bets on an established player like ChargePoint or buy shares of Beam Global that’s trading at a massive discount right now. . Investing in emerging technologies is always an exciting option. It provides investors with the chance to derive outsized gains and increase their capital at an exponential rate. Alternatively, it is not an option for conservative or risk-averse investors due to the disruptive nature of this space.

That being said, one such emerging industry is the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure industry. The shift to clean energy solutions should drive the demand for EVs higher in the upcoming decade which makes infrastructure stocks such as ChargePoint (CHPT) and Beam Global (BEEM) solid long-term bets today.

According to an IEA (International Energy Agency) report, the number of EVs might rise from just 10 million in 2019 to 140 million by 2030. It could rise to 245 million in case governments all around the world support and subsidize clean energy solutions.

