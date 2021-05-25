Wall Street slips in choppy trading as energy stocks fall

Article content

Wall Street’s main indexes slipped in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors cautiously awaited crucial data later in the week for more clues on the path of inflation.

Exxon Mobil Corp shed 2.3%, weighing the most on the benchmark S&P 500, after sources said BlackRock Inc has backed four candidates to join the energy giant’s board.

Energy dropped about 1%, leading sectoral declines. Industrials and real estate were the only S&P sectors in positive territory.

Airline stocks were a bright spot after United Airlines and Hawaiian Holdings issued upbeat air traffic and ticket sale estimates that sent their shares up 3.2% and 4.5%, respectively.

The S&P 1500 airlines index added about 1.7%.

“The market is betting that the economy will do better and the yield curve will steepen further,” said Linda Duessel, senior equity strategist at Federated Hermes.

“The market and the Wall Street analysts have struggled to catch up with the economic advancement and corporate earnings are likely to be quite strong in the second quarter.”

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq kicked off the week about 1% higher after Federal Reserve officials maintained that ultra-easy monetary policy will remain, allaying worries that higher prices may force the central bank to scale back its support.