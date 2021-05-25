Wall Street dips as investors eye inflation clues

Article content

Wall Street’s main indexes held close to the unchanged mark on Tuesday, oscillating between minor gains and losses following a rally in the prior session as investors continue to try and assess the trajectory of inflation.

Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell for a fourth straight day, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a fresh two-week low of 1.564% and helping to ease inflation worries. The yield had climbed to as much as 1.776% at the end of March.

Federal Reserve officials continue to downplay rising price pressures, and Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the central bank can take steps to cool a jump in inflation, if it occurs, without derailing the economic rebound coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

While most market participants expect prices to increase as the economy recovers, concerns about the speed and trajectory of the rise persist.

“On balance the market is probably due for a sideways trending mode here now with first quarter results largely in the bank,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“If you look at concerns on the horizon, clearly inflation is one of them but the bond market is not signaling widespread concerns of inflation.”