Wall St to test record high on Fed balm as dollar languishes

LONDON — New York was set to test record highs on Tuesday, underpinned by reassurances from Federal Reserve officials that monetary stimulus will remain in place during the pandemic.

The soothing words on inflation kept the dollar at four-and-a-half-month lows and triggered attempts to rein in the yuan.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.3%, pointing to a steady open on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index closed at 4,197.05 points on Monday, near its lifetime high of 4,238.04 of May 7.

Ned Rumpeltin, European head of currency strategy at TD Securities, said markets were beginning to head for the traditional summer lull, with grinding shifts in the dollar, yuan and euro a focus.

“This is more of a reflection of dollar weakness, rather than other currencies outperforming on their own,” Rumpeltin said.

“You see risk appetite remain quite firm, with U.S. futures markets running back towards their recent highs.”

The European Central Bank’s chief economist, Philip Lane, speaks at 1400 GMT, his comments scrutinized for any concerns about the level of the euro or for hints on tapering.

The mood in Europe was underpinned by the German leading indicator IFO rising to its best level in two years as the accelerating roll-out of vaccines and first steps to reopening the economy boosted optimism, ING bank said in a note.