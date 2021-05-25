Vonovia to make agreed $22 bln takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen

Article content

FRANKFURT — Europe’s largest residential property group Vonovia SE said it agreed to take over its closest German rival Deutsche Wohnen for about 18 billion euros ($22 billion) to better shoulder future investments in heat insulation.

Under the agreed deal, Vonovia will pay 52 euros per share and Deutsche Wohnen shareholders will retain the rights to a 1.03 per share dividend, Vonovia said in a statement late on Monday.

This amounts to a premium of about 18% on the closing price on Friday, the last trading day, it added.

Shares in Deutsche Wohnen were indicated to open 11% higher in pre-market trade at 0533 GMT, while Vonovia shares were seen down 1.6%.

The chief executive of Vonovia, with property in German, Austrian and Swedish cities, cited a need to make flats more energy efficient and more suitable for the elderly.

“The combination with Deutsche Wohnen now gives us the opportunity to effectively tackle these challenges,” Vonovia CEO said Rolf Buch.

Projected annual cost savings of 105 million euros from end-2024 will come mainly from shared technical services and property portfolio management for a combined number of apartments of over 500,000.

Vonovia said it had bridge financing of 22 billion euros for the deal, to be refinanced by measures including an 8 billion euro rights issue in the second half of 2021, following the closing of the transaction.