U.S. yields lower amid strong demand for two-year note auction

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields fell to

fresh multi-week lows and the yield curve flattened on Tuesday

as an auction of two-year notes attracted solid demand from the

market.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to its

lowest level since May 10 at 1.564% following the auction. It

was last down 4.1 basis points at 1.5672%.

The 30-year yield, which tumbled to its lowest since May 7

at 2.263%, was last 3.6 basis points lower at 2.2654%.

The $60 billion of two-year notes were sold at a high yield

of 0.152% and a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of an

above-average 2.74.

“Overall, the stats generated by the auction were very, very

strong,” Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies, wrote

in a market report. “It looks like the flood of cash that has

been sloshing around the extreme front-end of the curve (bills,

repo, etc) has spilled over into the front-end of the coupon

curve as well.”

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down

less than a basis point at 0.1453%.

Investor concerns about inflation have eased in response to

what the U.S. Federal Reserve has preached over the past few

weeks.

On Monday, Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard addressed

inflation fears, saying she expects that spikes in prices

associated with supply bottlenecks and the reopening of the

economy to “subside over time.”

That message was consistent with what Fed Chair Jerome

Powell has said repeatedly over recent weeks.

“The Fed has been pounding the table every chance it gets

that inflation is not a concern at this stage. If we get a few

days without such commentary, does the fear re-emerge?,” said

Ellis Phifer, managing director in fixed income research at

Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

“It has every time so far but with less effect. The longer

end of the Treasury curve, which is most susceptible to

inflation, has been trading sideways to slightly lower in yield

since topping in March,” he added.

The yield curve flattened for a fourth straight session, as

investors bought the long end of the curve on the view that

price pressures would be stable for the rest of the year.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the

gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes

was last 3.17 basis points flatter at 141.82 basis

points.

In the repo market, the overnight rate rose to

0.02% from -0.1% on Monday – the lowest since late March.

Coronavirus support payments have pumped up the supply of cash

in the financial system, along with the Fed’s asset purchases.

Part of that cash found its way to the Fed’s reverse

repurchase agreement facility, which pays 0%. On Tuesday, the

amount awarded by the Fed for its daily operation climbed to

nearly $433 billion.

May 25 Tuesday 2:01 PM New York / 1801 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.015 0.0152 0.000

Six-month bills 0.035 0.0355 0.001

Two-year note 99-246/256 0.1453 -0.008

Three-year note 99-214/256 0.3055 -0.016

Five-year note 99-222/256 0.7775 -0.030

Seven-year note 100-40/256 1.2264 -0.038

10-year note 100-136/256 1.5672 -0.041

20-year bond 101-72/256 2.1705 -0.039

30-year bond 102-96/256 2.2654 -0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 -0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 -0.50

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 -0.25

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; additional

reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago

Editing by Mark Heinrich and Steve Orlofsky)

