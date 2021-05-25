U.S. yields lower amid strong demand for two-year note auction

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields fell to

fresh multi-week lows and the yield curve flattened on Tuesday

as an auction of two-year notes attracted solid demand from the

market.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to its

lowest level since May 10 at 1.564% following the auction. It

was last down 4.1 basis points at 1.5672%.

The 30-year yield, which tumbled to its lowest since May 7

at 2.263%, was last 3.6 basis points lower at 2.2654%.

The $60 billion of two-year notes were sold at a high yield

of 0.152% and a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of an

above-average 2.74.

“Overall, the stats generated by the auction were very, very

strong,” Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies, wrote

in a market report. “It looks like the flood of cash that has

been sloshing around the extreme front-end of the curve (bills,

repo, etc) has spilled over into the front-end of the coupon

curve as well.”

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down

less than a basis point at 0.1453%.

Investor concerns about inflation have eased in response to

what the U.S. Federal Reserve has preached over the past few

weeks.

On Monday, Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard addressed