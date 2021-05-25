U.S. requests dispute settlement panel on Canadian dairy quotas under USMCA By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A calf stands in a barn at a dairy farm in South Mountain, Ontario, Canada, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Tuesday it requested a dispute settlement panel to review a U.S. challenge to Canada’s application of dairy import quotas under the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.
The request marks an escalation of a U.S. complaint first lodged in December 2020, alleging that Canada was improperly allocating some of the USMCA’s tariff-rate quotas on 14 dairy products, diverting a portion of them to Canadian processors and to the detriment of U.S. dairy farmers and processors.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.