Things got even messier when both children spoke out on Instagram and denounced her parenting skills. Alabama claimed in an Instagram live last week that she hadn’t seen or heard from Shanna in 7 months, while Landon accused their mom of being an “absent parent.”

Reports have suggested that both children have become “very close” with Kourtney since her relationship with Travis began, enjoying vacations together as well as a family day out at Disneyland last week.