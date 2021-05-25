Tether mints more coins to break $60 billion market cap By Cointelegraph

Tether mints more coins to break $60 billion market cap
Tether (USDT), the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization, continues to grow despite record-breaking cryptocurrency outflows triggered by Elon Musk’s (BTC) criticism.
On Monday, Tether’s market cap hit $60 billion for the first time in history, marking another milestone of the stablecoin’s growth. According to data from Tether Transparency, USDT market value amounts to $60.4 billion at the time of writing, up over 580% from one year ago.
