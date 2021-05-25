Tesla launches China data centre to store data locally By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Tuesday it has established a data centre in China to store car data locally.
Tesla said in a Weibo (NASDAQ:) post that data generated by all cars it sells in China, where it is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles, will be stored locally.
Tesla would try to ensure the safety of the data in China, it said.
