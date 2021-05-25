Ternio and BlockCard Merge to Form Unbanked By CoinQuora

  • Ternio and BlockCard are merging under the Unbanked brand
  • Unbanked aims to expand globally and into DeFi
  • Also, Unbanked will add new products and services to the current offering

Ternio and BlockCard are merging under one brand umbrella to form Unbanked. The new brand will officially launch on June 30, 2021, according to an official Ternio report.

Why Unbanked?
Unbanked Co-Founder Ian Kane explained that Ternio started three years ago with the goal to enable the daily and regular use of cryptocurrencies. Today, Ternio offers a suite of products that give blockchain and crypto real-world use. Also, by using Ternio products users can buy, sell, and transfer digital currencies effortlessly.

In addition, among Ternio products is the flagship brand BlockCard. BlockCard is a crypto payment card that supports point of sale crypto transactions. In fact, BlockCard is the only white-la…

