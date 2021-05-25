Taiwan dollar leads gains in Asian FX, Philippine peso falls

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

`

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 108.740 108.76 +0.02

Taiwan dlr 27.809 27.876 +0.24

Korean won 1121.500 1122 +0.04

Peso 48.155 48.09 -0.13

Yuan 6.407 6.412 +0.08

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 108.740 103.24 -5.06

Taiwan dlr 27.809 28.483 +2.42

Korean won 1121.500 1086.20 -3.15

Peso 48.155 48.01 -0.30

Yuan 6.407 6.5283 +1.89

Note: Markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and

India are closed for a public holiday

(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)