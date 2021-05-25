Taiwan dollar leads gains in Asian FX, Philippine peso falls

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 108.740 108.76 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 27.809 27.876 +0.24
Korean won 1121.500 1122 +0.04
Peso 48.155 48.09 -0.13
Yuan 6.407 6.412 +0.08
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 108.740 103.24 -5.06
Taiwan dlr 27.809 28.483 +2.42
Korean won 1121.500 1086.20 -3.15
Peso 48.155 48.01 -0.30
Yuan 6.407 6.5283 +1.89
Note: Markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and
India are closed for a public holiday
(Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)