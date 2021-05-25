Sweeping bill to counter China introduced in U.S. House By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chairman Rep. Gregory W. Meeks wears a face mask as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the Biden Administration’s Priorities for U.S. Foreign Policy on Capitol Hill in Washington,
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. congressional efforts to address competition with China moved ahead on Tuesday as the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee introduced sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights.
Representative Gregory Meeks introduced the “Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act,” or EAGLE Act, as the Senate separately heads toward a vote on its own legislative package seeking to counter China.
