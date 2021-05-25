Home Business Suspicious package delivered to home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul By Reuters

Suspicious package delivered to home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) departs at the end of Day Four of the impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) – A suspicious package was delivered to the home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Monday, with the FBI and Capitol Hill police launching a probe into the incident.

“I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family”, Paul said in a tweet https:// late on Monday.

Politico reported that the suspicious package contained white powder, while Axios cited a representative of the senator to be saying that the large envelope also had an image containing a death threat.

“FBI Louisville is working with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Capitol Police by providing forensic and technical support,” an FBI spokesman told the media.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©