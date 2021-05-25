Suspicious package delivered to home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) departs at the end of Day Four of the impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
(Reuters) – A suspicious package was delivered to the home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Monday, with the FBI and Capitol Hill police launching a probe into the incident.
“I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family”, Paul said in a tweet https:// late on Monday.
Politico reported that the suspicious package contained white powder, while Axios cited a representative of the senator to be saying that the large envelope also had an image containing a death threat.
“FBI Louisville is working with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Capitol Police by providing forensic and technical support,” an FBI spokesman told the media.
