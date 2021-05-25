S&P 500 has room to run, but inflation fears to dampen sentiment

Article content

NEW YORK — The S&P 500 will end the year only about 2.5% above its current level, with concerns over increasing inflationary risks likely to temper some of the enthusiasm for U.S. stocks this year, according to a Reuters poll of strategists.

The benchmark S&P 500 is already up nearly 12% since the end of 2020, boosted by upbeat prospects for the economy and earnings following economic stimulus and strong distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

By the end of 2021, the index will be at 4,300, a 2.5% gain from its close Monday of 4,197, according to the median forecast of 46 strategists polled by Reuters over the last two weeks.

That forecast is higher than 4,100 in the February Reuters poll, and strategists cited stronger-than-expected earnings so far this year as among reasons for bumping up 2021 forecasts.

Based on the poll, the Dow Jones industrial average will finish this year at 35,500, up about 3.2% from Monday’s close.

“There’s still some fuel left in the tank” for the stock market, said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.

“A lot of folks are still coming to grips with the fact that the earnings outlook will be a lot better than was expected even as recently as a few months ago.”