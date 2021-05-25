Soured Tech Bets Weigh on AI Fund That Was Trouncing Market

Article content

(Bloomberg) — A machine-guided fund that roared ahead of the market at the start of the year has suffered a setback this quarter, due to the poor performance of its bets on tech stocks.

The AI Powered Equity ETF, an exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence, has lagged its benchmark S&P 500 Total Return Index by 9 percentage points since the end of March. Stock selection in the tech sector — the fund’s largest — and health care — where it is heavily overweight — accounts for the bulk of the underperformance, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

The ETF has pared a rise of as much as 19% this year to trade just 5% higher, compared to a 12% gain in the S&P 500 total return gauge. It beat its U.S. benchmark by about seven percentage points last year.

Human investors are grappling with how to set up portfolios as the world continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Cyclical shares are seen as most sensitive to an economic recovery, while higher-priced growth shares are more defensive but at risk should inflation return in earnest. The correlation between the two groups recently hit a record low.

The AI fund’s “manager,” a quantitative model which runs 24/7 on IBM Corp.’s Watson platform, is not buying into the reflation trade narrative, according to an analysis of its latest holdings. It has outsized positions in consumer discretionary stocks and is underweight cyclical sectors such as financials, industrials and energy.