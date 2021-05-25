Soured Tech Bets Weigh on AI Fund That Was Trouncing Market

Article content
(Bloomberg) — A machine-guided fund that roared ahead of the market at the start of the year has suffered a setback this quarter, due to the poor performance of its bets on tech stocks.
The AI Powered Equity ETF, an exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence, has lagged its benchmark S&P 500 Total Return Index by 9 percentage points since the end of March. Stock selection in the tech sector — the fund’s largest — and health care — where it is heavily overweight — accounts for the bulk of the underperformance, according to calculations by Bloomberg.
The ETF has pared a rise of as much as 19% this year to trade just 5% higher, compared to a 12% gain in the S&P 500 total return gauge. It beat its U.S. benchmark by about seven percentage points last year.
Human investors are grappling with how to set up portfolios as the world continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Cyclical shares are seen as most sensitive to an economic recovery, while higher-priced growth shares are more defensive but at risk should inflation return in earnest. The correlation between the two groups recently hit a record low.
The AI fund’s “manager,” a quantitative model which runs 24/7 on IBM Corp.’s Watson platform, is not buying into the reflation trade narrative, according to an analysis of its latest holdings. It has outsized positions in consumer discretionary stocks and is underweight cyclical sectors such as financials, industrials and energy.
The quantitative model behind the $150 million fund, developed by EquBot, assesses more than 6,000 U.S. publicly-traded companies each day. It scrapes millions of regulatory filings, news stories, management profiles, sentiment gauges, financial models, valuations and bits of market data, and then chooses about 30 to 70 stocks for the fund, which is run by ETF Managers Group LLC.
Launched in October 2017, the AI Powered fund has seen a total return of about 64% since inception, compared with 75% for the S&P 500 Total Return Index.
An international version of the fund which invests in non-U.S. securities using the same approach is more sympathetic to bets on a cyclical recovery, according to its holdings. Its two biggest overweight sectors are industrials and materials — relative to the MSCI World Index — and it is underweight growth names such as consumer discretionary, tech and communication services.
The AI Powered International Equity ETF has risen 6% so far this year, compared to a 10% gain in the MSCI World Index.
