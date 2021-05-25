Shyft Network Announces Partnership With PARSIQ By CoinQuora

Shyft Network Announces Partnership With PARSIQ
- Shyft Network and PARSIQ announce their partnership.
- PARSIQ is the first to introduce smart triggers to the crypto world.
- Shyft further announced it would become an ‘identity layer’ for DOT’s network.
Shyft Network, a public blockchain aiming to bring ownership of data back to the people, announces its partnership with PARSIQ. Of note, PARSIQ is a company connecting on-chain and off-chain systems via smart trigger. The latter aims to provide a key piece of tech in offering real-time notifications on transactional data processed on-chain.
To explain further, smart trigger is a set of commands in the database that prompts notification when certain changes happen to data. With the whole world starting to adopt blockchain, both Shyft and PARSIQ are excited about their technical integrations.
Tom Matta, PARSIQ Head of Business Development commented,
“Digital identity authentication and verification is…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
