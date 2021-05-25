Senator Capito says Republicans plan new U.S. infrastructure offer By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Shelley Capito (R-WV) looks on during a news conference to introduce the Republican infrastructure plan, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Shelley Capito said on Tuesday that Republicans plan to unveil on Thursday a new counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Her Republican colleague Senator Roger Wicker told reporters the new plan would be in line with parameters Biden has suggested, following a meeting of the group of Senate Republicans playing a key role in the negotiations.

Republicans rejected a White House move last week that pared down Biden’s proposal to $1.7 trillion from an original $2.25 trillion. Instead, Senate Republicans have proposed a $568 billion plan that the White House has rejected as inadequate.

