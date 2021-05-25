Saylor Meets With Musk to Form Bitcoin Miners Council By CoinQuora

Saylor Meets With Musk to Form Bitcoin Miners Council
- Michael Saylor hosted a meeting with Elon Musk and Miners in North America.
- The meeting is to build a Bitcoin Miner Council.
- The Bitcoin miner council aims to support energy usage and transparency.
On Monday, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor tweeted that he is hosting a meeting. The meeting is with Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk and Bitcoin miners in North America to build a Bitcoin Mining Council. Moreover, the group aims to support energy usage and transparency and accelerate sustainability initiatives worldwide.
Yesterday I was pleased to host a meeting between @elonmusk & the leading Bitcoin miners in North America. The miners have agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council to promote energy usage transparency & accelerate sustainability initiatives worldwide. https://t.co/EHgLZ9zvDK
— Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor)
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.