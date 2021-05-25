Q4 Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering of Common Shares

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Offering and is still subject to completion or amendment. The Preliminary Prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the common shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Our common shares are being offered by a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc. (collectively, the “Joint Bookrunners”), and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., RBC Capital Markets, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., TD Securities Inc. and INFOR Financial Inc.

TORONTO — Q4 Inc. (“Q4” or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, today announced that it has filed, and obtained a receipt for, a preliminary base PREP prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec, in connection with the proposed initial public offering of its common shares (the “Offering”). The number of common shares to be sold and price per common share have not yet been determined.

Q4 has applied to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “QFOR”. Listing is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its original listing requirements. The TSX has not conditionally approved the Company’s listing application.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Q4 in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any U.S. state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (Q4) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM solution, and shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to nearly 2,400 public companies including 50% of the S&P 500 constituent companies. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the Offering and the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Preliminary Prospectus. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

