Prince Harry Talks What Prompted Him To Seek Therapy

“To receive help is not a sign of weakness.”
We all saw that tell-all interview with Oprah where the couple talked about their relationship with the royal family and the mental health issues they’d been through because of it.
“Before I even left the house, I was pouring with sweat and my heart was racing. I was in the fight-or-flight mode. I would feel as though my body temperature was two or three degrees warmer than everybody else in the room.”
He also spoke about what prompted him to seek therapy, saying it took “meeting and being with Meghan” to get him to go.
“I knew that if I didn’t do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with.”
Prince Harry says he’s in a much better place now since seeking the help and stepping away from the royal family to focus on his life with Meghan and Archie.
“I’m now more comfortable in my own skin. I don’t get panic attacks. I have learned more about myself in the last four years than I have in the 32 years before that. I have my wife to thank for that.”
He went on to encourage people to seek help for their mental health saying, “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!