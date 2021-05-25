Powerpuff Pilot Being Reworked By The CW

Looks like not ALL things are sugar and spice and everything nice.
That excitement waned a LITTLE bit when I saw the first-look photos of Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively. HOWEVER, my tune changed when I realized that these were flashback photos and my excitement peaked again.
But today, that excitement was squashed because the Powerpuff pilot has been put on pause to be reworked in the off-season.
According to Variety, the pilot “is being overhauled and re-shot because the initial pilot was ‘too campy’ and not as rooted in reality as network execs would have liked.”
At first I was like, “Too campy? No way!” But once I read the allegedly leaked pilot, I 100% understood where the execs were coming from…
According to CW’s CEO, Mark Petowitz, they’re committed to making this show work! So, there’s a silver lining, at least.
The reason you do pilots is because sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss. We believe in the cast completely. We believe in Diablo [Cody] and Heather [Regnier], the writers. We believe in the auspices of Greg Berlanti and Warner [Bros. TV] studios. In this case the pilot didn’t work. But because we see there’s enough elements in there, we wanted to give it another shot. So that’s why we didn’t want to go forward with what we had. Tonally, it might’ve felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might’ve felt. But again, you learn things when you test things out. And so in this case, we felt, let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board.””
IDK about y’all, but I much rather would have the show done WELL and later than expected versus sooner and not done well.
The internet, in a nutshell, is also happy that the CW is reworking this:
I’ll leave you with this:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!