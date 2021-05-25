Postmedia launches strategic partnership with Wise Publishing

Postmedia will partner with Wise to increase personal finance content and tools while further building the MoneyWise brand

Postmedia Network Inc. announced on Tuesday that it is launching a strategic partnership with Wise Publishing Inc., a Toronto-based personal finance publisher.

The deal will see Postmedia make an equity investment and take a minority position in the fast-growing publisher, whose websites MoneyWise.com and MoneyWise.ca garner 10 million unique visitors monthly.

Postmedia, which represents more than 120 brands across multiple print, online and mobile platforms, will partner with Wise to increase personal finance content and tools while further building the MoneyWise brand.

“As part of the strategic partnership, Postmedia and Wise will work together on key areas of the business to accelerate growth, including content licensing opportunities focused on high quality and relevant content for our audiences, and others across North America,” said Mary Anne Lavallee, Postmedia executive vice-president and chief operating officer, in a statement.