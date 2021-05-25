Postmedia launches strategic partnership with Wise Publishing

Postmedia will partner with Wise to increase personal finance content and tools while further building the MoneyWise brand
Article content
Postmedia Network Inc. announced on Tuesday that it is launching a strategic partnership with Wise Publishing Inc., a Toronto-based personal finance publisher.
The deal will see Postmedia make an equity investment and take a minority position in the fast-growing publisher, whose websites MoneyWise.com and MoneyWise.ca garner 10 million unique visitors monthly.
Postmedia, which represents more than 120 brands across multiple print, online and mobile platforms, will partner with Wise to increase personal finance content and tools while further building the MoneyWise brand.
“As part of the strategic partnership, Postmedia and Wise will work together on key areas of the business to accelerate growth, including content licensing opportunities focused on high quality and relevant content for our audiences, and others across North America,” said Mary Anne Lavallee, Postmedia executive vice-president and chief operating officer, in a statement.
Article content
“Our audiences will benefit from new personal finance tools such as mortgage rate calculators, which complement Postmedia’s existing content offerings. The team at Wise Publishing is dynamic and innovative and Postmedia will benefit from their specialized expertise in performance marketing solutions,” she added.
Wise aims to help readers save money, research bank accounts, search for mortgage rates and navigate ways to manage their money.
“It’s so critically important to find investors who understand your business, share your vision and can help your company realize its goals,” said Kyle Trattner, Wise Publishing chief executive officer. “Postmedia enhances our incredibly strong group of experienced backers who align with our mission: to help millions of people make good financial decisions and get ahead in life.”