Posthaste: Why Canada’s housing construction spree could soon lose momentum

Good morning!

Canadian housing starts remain at elevated level, but they are still trailing surging demand.

Housing starts stood at 279,055 units in April, compared to 272,164 units in March, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts, however, was 268,631 units in April, a decrease of 19.8 per cent from 334,759 units in March.

“The national trend in housing starts remained elevated in April, despite a decline in the level of monthly SAAR starts from the record high set in March,” said Bob Dugan, CMHC’s chief economist. “Single-detached SAAR starts held steady following a modest increase in March. Nonetheless, the overall trend-level of activity remains elevated as a result of strong activity so far this year.”

But Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, says it will be hard to keep the momentum going.

While Canadian average housing starts have hovered around 279,000 over the past six months — their highest level since the 1990s — builders are “struggling with supply disruptions, skilled-worker shortages, and soaring lumber costs that have added tens of thousands of dollars to the cost of a new home.”

Another reason for the rising demand in family dwellings? The share of detached homes has been trending down since as far back as 2005, coinciding with Ontario’s move to restrict land use in parts of the Greater Golden Horseshoe region — that’s exactly the place many residents and immigrants want to move to.

“These are the homes now highly sought by older millennials raising families and, more recently, by teleworkers,” Guatieri said. “Consequently, the supply of new detached homes remains lean, leaving prices sensitive to demand swings.”

The Canadian Real Estate Association estimates nationally, there were two months of inventory at the end of April 2021, well below the long-term average for this measure of a little more than five months.

The housing sector is also paying the price of low construction levels from 1992 to 2001, when average housing starts stood at just 146,000.

In addition, Canada’s population has jumped 1.3 per cent on average from 2016 to 2020, thanks to immigration, while construction failed to match the surge in new households.

It’s not that the country is not spending on residential investment. The sector accounts for 9.3 share of the GDP, compared to its historical average of 5.9 per cent, however, much of the increase is in renovation and ownership transfer.

With Canada expected to increase immigration levels, and millennials and remote workers looking for new homes, the country will need to build more single-family homes.

“A more responsive, nimble approval process would help builders respond faster to recurring spikes in demand, limiting periods of overheating in major urban areas,” Guatieri wrote. “This would also reduce the need for policymakers to spring into action to douse demand every time prices flare up. Better to prevent the fire than to put it out.”