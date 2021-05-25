No commodities ‘super-cycle’ but copper demand from green economy bright

Article content

HANOI/BEIJING — Commodities markets are unlikely to experience a “super-cycle” in the next few years, experts and audience polled at an online metals seminar on Tuesday said.

“We’re not a huge believer in a super-cycle now. You’ve started to see some central bank starting to taper bond buying and if they are not tapering, they’ve started to talk about it,” said Geordie Wilkes, head of research at Sucden Financial.

“We are also seeing emerging markets starting to increase some of their interest rates and really started to look at inflation and see how we can keep a cap on that after the rising asset prices we have seen,” Wilkes added.

A global demand recovery as some economies bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, strong liquidity injection from trillions of dollars worth of stimulus, and supply disruptions have fueled some metals prices including copper and iron ore to record highs.

Some global banks are predicting a multi-year super-cycle for commodities, driven by shortages and strong demand from the renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors.

A poll at the LME Asia Metals seminar on Tuesday showed only 6.49% of the audience see “super-cycle” as an accurate word to describe the main force for commodities market trends in the next 12 months, while 33.77% voted for liquidity and inflation and 22.08% went for Chinese demand and a rebound for developed economies.