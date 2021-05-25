New Zealand c.bank signals rate hike in 2022 as growth returns

Article content

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low in a widely expected decision on Wednesday, but projected a rate hike by September next year, sending the local currency to a three-month high.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand sees at least one 25 basis point rate hike to 0.5% by September 2022 and projected the official cash rate (OCR) would reach 1.5% by the end of 2023, underscoring expectations that a string of recent positive data will lead policymakers to tighten rates sooner rather than later.

In response, the New Zealand dollar jumped 1% to as high as $0.7308, a level not seen since Feb. 26.

The central bank retained its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) program at NZ$100 billion ($72.18 billion) while leaving the Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) unchanged.

New Zealand’s success in curbing the coronavirus pandemic allowed it to reopen its domestic economy and establish a safe “travel bubble” with neighboring Australia, boosting employment and consumer spending. New Zealand’s economic growth has also been helped by a jump in the prices of key commodities, particularly dairy.

The RBNZ, however, was in no hurry to raise rates until its inflation and employment targets are met, pointing out that domestic economic recovery was still uneven.