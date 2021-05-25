Negative funding rates incentivize traders to long Polygon (MATIC) and AAVE By Cointelegraph

Negative funding rates incentivize traders to long Polygon (MATIC) and AAVE
Data shows that AAVE and Polygon (MATIC) traders are currently being paid up to 4.3% per week to long future contracts.
In the crypto markets, traders are usually bullish, or at least the majority of retail investors are. This causes an interesting phenomenon as it incentives arbitrage desks and whales to sell futures contracts while simultaneously buying on regular spot exchanges.
