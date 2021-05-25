Money Heist fans emotional as they realise beloved character is ‘missing’ from new trailer

Netflix has officially revealed a new teaser for Money Heist season five.

The much-anticipated show is set to be released in two separate parts. Volume one will arrive on 3 September followed by volume two on 3 December.

As excited as fans are to watch the conclusion of the final heist, they’re equally emotional about the fact that Nairobi, one of the main members of the gang, is not a part of the netrailer.

Played by actor Alba Flores, Nairobi was killed during the last episode of season four.

Detective Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) had used Nairobi’s child to draw her towards an open window at the Bank of Spain, and when she approached nearer to take a closer look at the kid, she was shot by a sniper, and the bullet damaged her lung.

Incapable to take her to a hospital for treatment, the gang took it upon themselves to attempt to save her and their endeavours appeared to work.

However, things took a bad turn when one of the former hostages, Gandia (José Manuel Poga), grasped her and shot her in the head.

Her death came as a huge shock to the whole La Casa De Papel fan base.

One fan tweeted a photograph of actor Itziar Ituño (playing the role of Inspector Raquel Murillo) crying, with the caption: “Me watching the teaser and realising there won’t be NAIROBI this time.”

“I want to thank you all for everything you’ve taught me. I’ve grown here as an actress more than I ever imagined I would, and as a person too,” Flores said during a behind-the-scenes video.

The whole cast likewise made a video to collectively say goodbye to Nairobi’s character in the series.

Spanish actor Úrsula Corberó said: “I can only think of good things when I think of Nairobi. I think that her light, her energy, her feminity, her drive to live her life, her punch, her strength, her courage is above anything that’s happened.”

Money Heist’s creator said in a statement: “When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. “We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes.”

He added: “In volume two, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”