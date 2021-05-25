Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra to Keynote at 2021 COMPUTEX Forum on Memory and Storage Innovation

Article content

TAIPEI, Taiwan — TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced today that Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Micron, is invited to be the opening keynote speaker at 2021 COMPUTEX Forum. This digital keynote will be on Wednesday, June 2, at 9:00 AM (GMT+8), with the theme “Innovation for the Data Economy: Why today’s infrastructure innovation brings data to life, powering insights for all.”

Mehrotra will share Micron’s vision for how data is transforming modern life and creating new opportunities for memory and storage innovation.

“At the heart of the reimagined world is data, creating opportunity for new computing use cases and demanding new hardware infrastructure capability to enable breakthrough applications,” said Micron President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra.

“We’re pleased to speak at COMPUTEX 2021 and share how storage and memory innovation is fueling the data economy, turning data into intelligence with unprecedented speed to enrich life for all.”

This year’s COMPUTEX Forum, with the theme of “The New Era of Intelligence” focusing on 5G, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and electric vehicles, will dive deep into business strategies in the post-pandemic era.