Mexico Inflation Slows Less Than Expected, Remains Above Target

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Mexico’s annual inflation slowed less than expected in early May while staying far above the central bank’s target ceiling.

Consumer prices increased 5.80% in the first two weeks of May compared to a year earlier, down from 6.12% in late April, the national statistics institute reported on its website Monday. The figure, which was boosted by fuel prices, was higher than the 5.66% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Economists have said the print is especially high due in part to the comparison with last year’s deep plunge in prices while the pandemic raged and oil prices plummeted.

Core prices, which exclude volatile items like fuel, climbed 0.33%, above the 0.16% median expectation. On an annual basis, they grew 4.22%.

The central bank targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Key Insights

Mexico’s central bank, known as Banxico, unanimously voted to hold its key interest rate at a near 5-year low of 4% in MayPresident Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he wants inflation brought under control to stop consumers suffering from price increasesBanxico slashed interest rates 12 times from August 2019, by a total of 4.25 percentage points to 4%, providing monetary stimulus to an ailing economy battered by the pandemicDeputy Governor Irene Espinosa told Bloomberg News last week she believes the easing cycle is overPart of May’s year-on-year jump is due to the so-called base effect, where the readings for some months of 2021 will appear abnormally large as they’re compared to the very low inflation of 2020 when the pandemic and lockdowns shuttered the economy.

Get More

Energy prices led the gains in the inflation index, rising 25.62% versus the previous yearMexico’s gross domestic product expanded 0.4% in the first quarter versus the previous three-month periodThe economy shrank 8.2% last year, the most in almost a century

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com