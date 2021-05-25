Mark Cuban officially backs Polygon By Cointelegraph

Mark Cuban officially backs Polygon
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has thrown his weight behind Polygon, according to a new disclosure on one of his websites, offering further evidence that wealthy investors are tapping into the digital asset market despite the recent turmoil.
The addition of Polygon to the Mark Cuban Companies website appears to have been made recently and reaffirms the billionaire’s backing of the project.
