Mark Cuban officially backs Polygon By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Mark Cuban officially backs Polygon

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has thrown his weight behind Polygon, according to a new disclosure on one of his websites, offering further evidence that wealthy investors are tapping into the digital asset market despite the recent turmoil.

The addition of Polygon to the Mark Cuban Companies website appears to have been made recently and reaffirms the billionaire’s backing of the project.