Make May Magic With Juicy Stakes

Free Spins and Poker Reloads on this month’s menu

MELBOURNE, Australia — It’s the final week of May and Juicy Stakes Casino are buzzing with excitement, because there’s a swarm of Free Spins on offer for players before summer begins. Up until May 31st, Juicy Stakes are giving players the opportunity to rack up the Free Spins for two brilliant Betsoft slots – The Hive and Mystic Hive.

How does it work? Simple as this. Deposit $25 and use bonus code NECTAR40, and you’ll get 40 Free Spins for The Hive. When you deposit $50 using bonus code STING70, you’ll get a mammoth 70 Free Spins for Mystic Hive. You’ve got to bee in it to win it!

The Betsoft bonuses keep coming with the Juicy Stakes Slot of the Month – and this offer is out of this world. Back to Venus is this month’s top slot, with astronomical amounts of Free Spins waiting to be unearthed. Deposit between $25 to $100 and earn anything up to 100 Free Spins – with bonus codes UFO1, UFO2, UFO3 and UFO4 needed to identify your bonuses.

Want a little more? You’re in luck thanks to a Juicy Reload Bonus! Using code MAY21, players can pick up a perfect 100% deposit bonus of up to $200. But it’s only available until May 30th, so get in there quick!

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “We want Juicy Stakes players to have a very merry month of May and this super selection of offers will hopefully do the trick.