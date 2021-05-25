Litecoin Climbs 15% In Rally By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 15% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $179.656 by 05:53 (09:53 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 14.69% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $12.099B, or 0.75% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $175.658 to $194.322 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 41.59%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.326B or 2.64% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $118.4707 to $300.2397 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 57.22% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,928.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.53% on the day.

was trading at $2,548.91 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 14.02%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $713.030B or 43.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $297.909B or 18.36% of the total cryptocurrency market value.