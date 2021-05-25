Lil Nas X Explains How He Ripped His Pants On SNL

“I was like, ‘Please God, no.’”
During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” rapper explained what led him to have a full-on SpongeBob SquarePants moment on live TV.
“I’m pretty much going down the [stripper] pole, doing my little sexy drop down, and boom, I feel air,” he said about the dance. “I’m like, ‘OK, there’s definitely a breeze going on.’ And I also felt some popping still happening while I was down there.”
“You know what the worst part is?” he explained. “At the end of the performance the dancers are supposed to touch me and tug on me, and they were tugging on the pants. I was like, ‘Please God, no.’”
Sadly, he couldn’t let the dancers know what was happening because he was performing live.
However, Jimmy Fallon did give him props for staying on beat throughout the rest of the performance, even though he had to cover his crotch area with his hands.
“It was perfect timing. If they would’ve ripped any other time during the performance, everything…over,” Lil Nas X said. “If you listen closely, you probably can hear the rip.”
“I want everyone who thought it was a publicity stunt to see that. It was not,” he continued. “I would never rip my pants in public on purpose.”
Lil Nas X’s Saturday Night Live performance will definitely go down in history!
