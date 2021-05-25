Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of GBCI, KIM, LMNX and VER

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GBCI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ALTA with GBCI.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of WRI and KIM.

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LMNX to DiaSorin S.p.A. for $37.00 per share.

Vereit, Inc. (NYSE: VER)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VER to Realty Income Corp. in which VER shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for each share of VER owned.

