Lessor SMBC orders 14 additional 737 MAX jets from Boeing By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Aircraft leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital has agreed to buy an additional 14 Boeing (NYSE:) 737 MAX aircraft with a low-cost configuration, with deliveries due to begin later this year, it said on Tuesday.
The company, which had previously dislosed firm orders for 89 MAX jets and a commitment to a fleet of 133, last year deferred delivery of 68 of those jets by four years until 2025-2027.
