Last Night In Soho Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

Don’t make “Downtown” spooky! It’s rude!
Y’all, I’m just going to cut right to the chase on this one: Edgar Wright’s highly-anticipated new psychological horror film, Last Night in Soho, finally has a trailer and, well, it looks incredible! Seriously, just check it out:
SPOOKY, RIGHT?! There’s a lot to unpack here, and yet so much left unsaid!!!
From the little we do know about the film, we know it follows a fashion design lover named Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie).
When Eloise drifts off to dreamland, she is ~mysteriously~ brought back in time to the 1960s, where she appears to inhabit the life of Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy), a glamorous performer with A+ hair.
No really, it’s such a good hairdo that Eloise just straight-up Single White Female‘s it in her real, waking life.
BUT ANYWAY, this is a horror movie, so don’t get too comfortable — things are never as simple or straight-forward as they appear to be, and stuff starts to head south REAL QUICK for Eloise.
And — given that Edgar Wright’s behind the wheel writing and directing — you already KNOW we’re in for something marvelously unique, fun, and stunning-to-look-at!
Also (only semi-related, but) the whole trailer is set to an incredibly creepy rendition of the ’60s classic “Downtown” — which is mean, because I really quite enjoy this song and now I’m a little scared of it.
There ya have it! Be sure to catch Last Night in Soho when it hits theaters on Oct. 22 — just in time for Halloween!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.