Is Oscar a Winner in the Health Insurance Industry? By StockNews



© Reuters. Is Oscar a Winner in the Health Insurance Industry?



Moving to capitalize on the rising demand for health insurance and remote services, health insurtech company Oscar Health (OSCR) made its market debut in March and entered the hyper-competitive insurance industry by offering policies through its full-stack technology platform. But the stock has declined more than 30% from its issue price. Read ahead to learn if OSCR could advance in the near term.Investing in insurance stocks is a good strategy for long-term gains because the industry has proven itself to be strong and resilient even amid uncertainty surrounding the global public health crisis.

According to a report by CMS, healthcare spending in the United States was projected at $4 trillion in 2020 and might touch $6 trillion by 2028. In fact, approximately $3 trillion of healthcare spending last year was passed through insurers, and this figure might hit $5 trillion by 2028. Hence, insurance underwriting margins have been on a rise and the insurance space is shaping up as a big investment opportunity over the coming decade.

A case in point is New York City-based, recently listed health insurance start-up Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR). The company offers health plans in the individual insurance market across 18 states and is the third-largest for-profit insurer in the individual, small group, and Medicare Advantage markets. Notably, OSCR is the first health insurance company built around a full-stack technology platform, and is backed by Google parent, Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:).

